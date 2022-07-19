Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.05% of Oak Street Health worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $1,407,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,733,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,842,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,368 shares of company stock worth $6,603,450 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

