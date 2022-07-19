RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,532.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,823,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 48,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,275. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

