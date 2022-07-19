Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($68.50) to GBX 5,420 ($64.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.58) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($63.74).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,711 ($56.32) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The firm has a market cap of £76.34 billion and a PE ratio of 430.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,286.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,526.66.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

