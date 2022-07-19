Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 38,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RIO opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.51.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
