Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 38,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.