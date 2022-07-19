Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.