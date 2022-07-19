Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
