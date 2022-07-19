Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 145 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 122,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

