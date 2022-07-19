Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

