Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes $229,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.46%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

