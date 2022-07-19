Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 395,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,683,050. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,792.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.