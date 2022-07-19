Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 8.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 16,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 830,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 234,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

