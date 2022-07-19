Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 276,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RMTI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.