Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,453 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 16,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.