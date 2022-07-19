Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 4.67% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. 78,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.