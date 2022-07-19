Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 4,561 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.76. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,935. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.26.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

