Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.76. The company had a trading volume of 208,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
