Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

