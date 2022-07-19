Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. 543,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

