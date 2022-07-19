Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $46.37 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 2.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.63 and its 200 day moving average is $284.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

