Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. 55,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

