Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 18,539 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

