Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.41.

TSE PSK traded up C$1.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$20.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.07.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

