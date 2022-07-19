Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 25.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

