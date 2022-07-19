Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubius Therapeutics

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 368,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,903. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

