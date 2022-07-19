Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 471,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.