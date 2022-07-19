Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.67. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.80 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.30).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

