Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $80,214.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

