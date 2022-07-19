Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.04.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at $174,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
