Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at $174,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

