Saltoro Capital LP Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Saltoro Capital LP lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $15,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Vistra Stock Up 2.9 %

VST stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 65,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,611. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.