Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 30.8 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

