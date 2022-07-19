Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $412.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.01 or 1.00003397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects."

