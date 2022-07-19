Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Down 28.9% in June

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.
In other news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SRRK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
