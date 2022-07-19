Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Down 28.9% in June

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Up 11.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.