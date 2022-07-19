Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Increased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

