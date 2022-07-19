Scotiabank Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLFNF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

