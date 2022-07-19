Scotiabank Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$112.50

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$116.06.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.40. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$81.79 and a one year high of C$121.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.81 per share, with a total value of C$262,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$262,028. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

