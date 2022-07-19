Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($71.72) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.73) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($64.95) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.72) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($73.74) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €53.50 ($54.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €54.68 and a 200 day moving average of €55.10. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.37) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($74.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

