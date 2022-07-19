Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.69.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,485. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

