SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. SeaSpine has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.50.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 45.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

