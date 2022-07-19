Security Asset Management Acquires 3,345 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,407,000.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O'connor sold 371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.88 and its 200 day moving average is $200.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

