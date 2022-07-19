Security Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Security Asset Management lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.5% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

