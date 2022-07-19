Security Asset Management Buys 550 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security Asset Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

