Security Asset Management Has $779,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.74.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

