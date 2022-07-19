Security Asset Management Sells 115 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

