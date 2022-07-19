Security Asset Management Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Security Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in STERIS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in STERIS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day moving average is $226.93. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

