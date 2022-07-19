Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 420,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,943. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Seelos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SEEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

