Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sentage Stock Performance
Shares of SNTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Sentage has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $41.20.
About Sentage
