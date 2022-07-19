Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sentage Stock Performance

Shares of SNTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Sentage has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Get Sentage alerts:

About Sentage

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.