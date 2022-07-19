Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Cap of $9.26 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $591,947.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,093,412,876 coins and its circulating supply is 10,195,591,466 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

