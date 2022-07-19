Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
