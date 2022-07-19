Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.7 %

S traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 378,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$150.97 million and a P/E ratio of 38.00.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

