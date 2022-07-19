Shopping (SPI) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

Shopping (SPI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Shopping has a market cap of $4.46 million and $1.71 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shopping has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00020846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.