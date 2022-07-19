Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 30.4%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Up 4.9 %

FFNTF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 399,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,626. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

