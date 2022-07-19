Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 30.4%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Up 4.9 %
FFNTF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 399,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,626. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
